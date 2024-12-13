Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schindler Stock Up 11.6 %

OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $296.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.56. Schindler has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $296.99.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.