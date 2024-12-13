Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Schindler Stock Up 11.6 %

OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $296.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.56. Schindler has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $296.99.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

