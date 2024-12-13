Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in SEA by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 93,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $117.27 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.80 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

