Sean Philip Curtis Sells 4,100 Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 4,100 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.75, for a total transaction of C$162,975.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. The company has a market cap of C$402.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.69 and a twelve month high of C$40.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

