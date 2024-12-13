Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.31 ($9.35) and traded as low as GBX 354.89 ($4.50). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.54), with a volume of 101,478 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Secure Trust Bank

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.84 ($25,220.99). 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

