Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.45 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.95). Senior shares last traded at GBX 154 ($1.95), with a volume of 342,644 shares traded.

Senior Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.45. The company has a market cap of £639.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

