Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.17 ($0.03). 179,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 310,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

