Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Decreases By 83.3%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Price Performance
APYP stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. AppYea has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
AppYea Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppYea
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.