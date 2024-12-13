Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Decreases By 83.3%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APYP stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. AppYea has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

AppYea, Inc, a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app.

