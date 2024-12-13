Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Decreases By 72.0%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the November 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,265. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.