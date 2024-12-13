Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Declines By 71.4%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Drax Group Price Performance
Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $8.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.
Drax Group Company Profile
