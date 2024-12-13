Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Declines By 71.4%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF remained flat at $8.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.