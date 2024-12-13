Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Increases By 75.0%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of ENCVF stock remained flat at C$13.21 on Thursday. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.21.

Get Encavis alerts:

About Encavis

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.