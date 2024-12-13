Short Interest in Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Increases By 75.0%

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Encavis Stock Performance
Shares of ENCVF stock remained flat at C$13.21 on Thursday. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.21.
About Encavis
