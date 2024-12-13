Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 180.6%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 180.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,269. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

