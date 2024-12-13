Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Increases By 62.7%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:MTEK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 315,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,719. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

