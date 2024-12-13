Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Increases By 62.7%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:MTEK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 315,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,719. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.
About Maris-Tech
