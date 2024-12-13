Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Rises By 1,487.0%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,400 shares, an increase of 1,487.0% from the November 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,362,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,456,631. North Bay Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

