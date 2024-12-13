Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Rises By 1,487.0%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,400 shares, an increase of 1,487.0% from the November 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Trading Down 20.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NBRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,362,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,456,631. North Bay Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North Bay Resources
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.