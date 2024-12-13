Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 116.7%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

