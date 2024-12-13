Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 116.7%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PGZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a support level?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.