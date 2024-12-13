Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Declines By 54.9%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSMXY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

