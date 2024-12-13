Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Expands By 57.2%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the November 15th total of 1,448,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 166.2 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. ZTE has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

