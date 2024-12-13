Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.12.

SGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.80 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $29,658.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at $964,816.96. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,232 and sold 97,357 shares valued at $574,666. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

