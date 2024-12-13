SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 232.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

