SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,008,392.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,575.73. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.92 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

