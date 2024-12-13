SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Oak Woods Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 8.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 300,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 151.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 293,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKU opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Woods Acquisition Profile

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $827,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,744.92. This represents a 15.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.