Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 32,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $397,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,654.88. The trade was a 6.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 11,154 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $117,674.70.
- On Monday, September 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,459 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $22,844.11.
Snap Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of SNAP opened at $11.37 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.11 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Snap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Snap by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,824,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 1,201,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
