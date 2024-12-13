Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 32,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $397,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,654.88. The trade was a 6.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 11,154 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $117,674.70.

On Monday, September 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,459 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $22,844.11.

Snap Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.37 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.11 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Snap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Snap by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,824,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 1,201,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.