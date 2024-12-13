SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $365.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

