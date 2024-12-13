Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLDB. JMP Securities began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Solid Biosciences

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $25,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,716. This represents a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,238.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,510.40. This represents a 22.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,719 shares of company stock worth $135,457. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 183.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 330,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

