Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

