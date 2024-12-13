SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $247.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.38 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

