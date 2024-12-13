Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3717 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

