Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3717 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Price Performance
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Nickel Miners ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.