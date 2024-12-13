Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Stadler Rail AG (OTC:SRAIF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolling Stock; Service & Components; and Signalling. The Rolling Stock segment manufactures various rail vehicles comprising high-speed, intercity, city transport, locomotives, tailor-made, and regional trains, as well as passenger coaches, light rails, and trams.

