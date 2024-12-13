State Street Corp Buys 37,132 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $201,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Flowserve by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

