State Street Corp Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $184,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in BOX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in BOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $444,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,998,222.89. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

