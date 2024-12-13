StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Oppenheimer

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $1,397,034.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $148,578.30. This trade represents a 25.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,856. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

