Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.30% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 163,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 62,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

