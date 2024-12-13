Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,655,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,991,000 after buying an additional 1,679,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,820. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

