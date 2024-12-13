Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oshkosh by 15.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Shares of OSK opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

