Stifel Nicolaus Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $256.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $244.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.65 and its 200-day moving average is $208.82. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 19.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

