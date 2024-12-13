Stifel Nicolaus Raises Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $110.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Limbach has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Limbach will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director David Richard Gaboury purchased 531 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,184.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at $195,730.21. This trade represents a 34.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Limbach in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

