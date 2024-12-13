Stock Repurchase Program Declared by GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GEV opened at $329.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.69. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
