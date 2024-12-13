Stock Repurchase Program Declared by GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of GEV opened at $329.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.69. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $292.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.98.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

