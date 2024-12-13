Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $689,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $11,679,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $166.14. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

