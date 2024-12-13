Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $275.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.