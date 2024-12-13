Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 117 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,691,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.28.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This trade represents a 26.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.22 and a 1 year high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.