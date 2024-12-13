Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,508 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

