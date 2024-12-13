StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.02. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,651,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,677.45. This represents a 0.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 32,158 shares of company stock worth $66,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter worth $3,114,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 81.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

