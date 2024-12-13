StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CCM opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
About Concord Medical Services
