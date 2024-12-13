StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big Growth Potential
- What is a Special Dividend?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.