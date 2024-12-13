Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
Strategic Oil & Gas Trading Up ∞
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
