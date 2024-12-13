Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Sun Art Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Sun Art Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of Sun Art Retail Group stock remained flat at $3.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. Sun Art Retail Group has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates hypermarkets, superstores, and membership stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and M-Club names. Sun Art Retail Group Limited provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

