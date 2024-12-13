Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 129,925 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 167.8% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000.

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

