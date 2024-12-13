Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,052,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. This trade represents a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This represents a 26.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.28.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.06. The company has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.22 and a 52-week high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

