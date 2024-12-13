Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $529,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 279.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
