Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Mitch Reback Sells 72,000 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,719,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,140.77. The trade was a 62.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Mitch Reback sold 9,507 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $323,713.35.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
SG opened at $37.73 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth $1,973,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 189.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 173,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 113,586 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth $3,329,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.