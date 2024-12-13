T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 3,885.4% from the November 15th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

T Stamp Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:IDAI opened at $0.42 on Friday. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get T Stamp alerts:

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.