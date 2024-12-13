T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 3,885.4% from the November 15th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
T Stamp Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:IDAI opened at $0.42 on Friday. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About T Stamp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T Stamp
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.